3 Rohingyas killed in fire in Ukhiya

At least three Rohingyas were killed in a fire that broke out in a market in Kutupalong Bazar area of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar early Friday.

The deceased, Ansarullah, Faridul Islam and Muhammad Ayas, used work in a shop in the market.

The fire engulfed several shops at the time.

Imdadul Haque, team leader of the Ukhiya Fire Service Station, said a fire broke out at a market in Kutupalong Bazar, adjacent to the Ukhiya refugee camp at around 2:30am. After fighting the fire for three hours, the fire service personnel were finally able to bring it under control. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. The fire damaged several shops and other facilities, he said. The exact amount of damage was not known, he added.

Cox's Bazar district superintendent of police Hasanuzzaman visited the spot.

On 22 March, fire broke out in five shelter camps including Balukhali in Ukhiya. Eleven Rohingyas, including six children, were killed while about 10 thousand houses were burnt.