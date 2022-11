Two persons were killed as a speeding bus crashed into their motorcycle on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur Monday, police said, UNB reports.

The two people killed were identified as Limon, 25, of Hajipur village of Barodargah union of the upazila and Roman, 26, of Shantipur village of Mithapukur upazila.