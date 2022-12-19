Five lives lost on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway

Five, including a child, were killed and two more injured as an ambulance collided head-on with a three-wheeler battery run auto-rickshaw at Taraganj in Rangpur.

The accident took place on Monday around 6:00 pm on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at Nengtichera area of the upazila.

Taraganj police station officer in-charge Mustafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they immediately couldn’t confirm the identities of the deceased. However, it is learnt that all five killed were the passengers of the rickshaw.