Five lives lost on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway

Taraganj, Rangpur

Five, including a child, were killed and two more injured as an ambulance collided head-on with a three-wheeler battery run auto-rickshaw at Taraganj in Rangpur.

The accident took place on Monday around 6:00 pm on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at Nengtichera area of the upazila.

Taraganj police station officer in-charge Mustafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they immediately couldn’t confirm the identities of the deceased. However, it is learnt that all five killed were the passengers of the rickshaw.   

According to the police, the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Syedpur. When it reached Nengtichera bridge, a Rangpur-bound ambulance carrying a patient collided head-on with the rickshaw. At that time, a truck from behind ran over the rickshaw and fled, leaving a child and three men dead on the spot.

Later, the locals took the wounded ones to the hospital -- where another one was declared dead.    

Officer in-charge Mustafizur Rahman said they are trying to confirm the identity of the deceased adding that the drivers of the ambulance and truck fled the scene. However, the ambulance was seized.

