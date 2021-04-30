4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident

Four persons were killed and seven others injured in a road accident on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur of Rangpur in the small hours of Friday, reports BSS.
The deceased labourers were identified as Rafikul Islam, 45, Shahidul Islam, 50, and Abul Kalam, 45, from different villages of Lalmonirhat and Fazlul Karim, 65, of Sirajganj district.
“The accident occurred when an onion-laden truck overturned as its driver lost control over the steering while overtaking another truck there around 1:00am,” said Yamin-Ud-Dowla, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barodorga highway police station.
The Rangpur-bound truck from Bagerhat was carrying onions with some 11 labourers, mostly from Lalmonirhat and other northern districts, aboard when the accident took place killing one labourer on the spot and injuring 10 others.
Police and personnel from nearby Shothibari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) where three of them succumbed to their injuries till 1:00pm today.
The wounded labourers –- Golam Mostafa, 35, Amir Hossain, 30, Amir Ali, 40, Babu Mian, 45, Guru Das, 40, Arjun, 25, and Rasel Milan, 30 -– are undergoing treatment at the RpMCH as their condition is still critical.
“Driver and helper of the truck fled from the scene soon after the accident,” the OC said, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Mithapukur police station.