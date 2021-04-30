4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident

Four persons were killed and seven others injured in a road accident on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur of Rangpur in the small hours of Friday, reports BSS.

The deceased labourers were identified as Rafikul Islam, 45, Shahidul Islam, 50, and Abul Kalam, 45, from different villages of Lalmonirhat and Fazlul Karim, 65, of Sirajganj district.

“The accident occurred when an onion-laden truck overturned as its driver lost control over the steering while overtaking another truck there around 1:00am,” said Yamin-Ud-Dowla, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barodorga highway police station.

The Rangpur-bound truck from Bagerhat was carrying onions with some 11 labourers, mostly from Lalmonirhat and other northern districts, aboard when the accident took place killing one labourer on the spot and injuring 10 others.