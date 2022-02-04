4 killed as microbus hits auto-rickshaw in Chandpur

Four people were killed on Thursday as a microbus hit an auto-rickshaw on Baburhat-Matlab road at Matlab Dakkhin upazila in Chandpur, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Jashim Uddin Molla,49, Hanif bepari,28, from Puran Bazar area in Chandpur city, Nupur Begum,14 from Notun Bazar area and a 70-year old unidentified woman.