4 killed in Bogura road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bogura
At least four people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Dhaka-Bogura highway at Dashmile in Sherpur upazila early Saturday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The accident occurred around 2:00am when a Dhaka-bound 'Nabil Paribahan' bus collided head-on with a bus of 'Drishti Paribahan', leaving two people dead on the spot and 12 others injured, said Ratan Hossain, station officer of Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Among the injured, two died on the way to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, Bogura. The rest were admitted there.

Traffic movement on the busy road remained halted for two hours, creating huge traffic jam on both sides of the highway that caused immense sufferings to travellers.

Baniul Alam Anam, in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police (Dashmile camp), said the two buses were seized but they failed to arrest their drivers as they managed to flee soon after the accident.

