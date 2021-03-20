4 killed in Bogura road crash

At least four people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Dhaka-Bogura highway at Dashmile in Sherpur upazila early Saturday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The accident occurred around 2:00am when a Dhaka-bound 'Nabil Paribahan' bus collided head-on with a bus of 'Drishti Paribahan', leaving two people dead on the spot and 12 others injured, said Ratan Hossain, station officer of Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.