4 missing after boat capsizes in Patuakhali

Four people went missing after a speedboat with 17 people capsized in Agunmukha River at Patuakhali's Rangabali on Thursday.
The missing people are -- Mohibullah, 34, a constable of Rangabali Police Station, Mostafa, 35, Mohammad Kabir, an NGO worker, and Hasan, 25, an official of Agriculture Bank.
Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Mashfakur Rahman said a crack developed in the speedboat's hull while it was going to Panipotti.
Thirteen passengers managed to swim ashore but four others went missing, he said.
Divers are trying to rescue the missing passengers, he added.