Karatoya boat capsize: Death toll rises to 25

Police suspect that at least 10 people remain missing from the trawler capsize. The search for the missing was underway. Many swam to safety.
The trawler carrying 60-70 passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mayalaya around 2.30pm, Sirajul said.
Divers from three fire-fighting units were conducting rescue operations till the filing of this report around 8.00pm.
Zahurul Islam, deputy commissioner, said Tk 100,000 will be given to the families of the deceased and Tk 20,000 will be provided for cremation.