Karatoya boat capsize: Death toll rises to 25

The death tolls from the boat capsize in Karatoya river rose to 25 on Sunday with the recovery of one more body from the river, reports UNB.

Fifteen bodies were recovered earlier in the day after the engine-run boat packed with 60-70 passengers capsized in Karatoya in Boda upazila. Eight children and 12 women were among the dead.

As the search for the missing continued, divers from the fire service and local people fished out nine more bodies from the river around 3.30pm, SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of Panchagarh district police, said.

Police suspect that at least 10 people remain missing from the trawler capsize. The search for the missing was underway. Many swam to safety.

The trawler carrying 60-70 passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mayalaya around 2.30pm, Sirajul said.

Divers from three fire-fighting units were conducting rescue operations till the filing of this report around 8.00pm.

Zahurul Islam, deputy commissioner, said Tk 100,000 will be given to the families of the deceased and Tk 20,000 will be provided for cremation.

