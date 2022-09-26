Karatoya boat capsize: Death toll rises to 25

The death tolls from the boat capsize in Karatoya river rose to 25 on Sunday with the recovery of one more body from the river, reports UNB.

Fifteen bodies were recovered earlier in the day after the engine-run boat packed with 60-70 passengers capsized in Karatoya in Boda upazila. Eight children and 12 women were among the dead.

As the search for the missing continued, divers from the fire service and local people fished out nine more bodies from the river around 3.30pm, SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of Panchagarh district police, said.