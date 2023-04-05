564 people killed in road accidents in March

A total of 564 people were killed in road accidents in March. Of them, the highest number of people died in motorbike accidents, which mostly took place on regional roads.
The Road Safety Foundation came up with this statistics on Wednesday. During this period, 24 people were killed and 16 injured in 27 road accidents in Dhaka.
The foundation prepared the report based on the information collected from nine national dailies, seven online portals and electronic media. Apart from the road accidents, eight people were killed in six accidents on waterways in the last six months with 16 deaths in 19 railway accidents.
A total of 564 people died and 1,097 injured in 486 road accidents that took place in March. Among the deceased, 88 were women and 73 children. The highest number of accidents (34.39 per cent) took place in motorbikes.
More than 40 per cent of road accidents occurred on the regional roads while 38 per cent on the highways.
The largest share of accidents happened in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and lowest in Mymensingh.
However, Mymensingh as a district saw the highest number of deaths, at 29, in 18 road accidents while the lowest deaths figure was recorded in Feni and Jamalpur districts.