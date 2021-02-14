5 Bangladeshi workers killed in Oman road accident

Five Bangladeshi workers have been killed and five others injured in a road accident in Duqm of Oman, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as - Omar Faruk, Minhaz, Mamun, Milad and Rubel. All of them hailed from Sandwip in Chattogram.
Fakhrul Islam Ponir, chairman of Sarikait union in Sandwip upazila, said the accident took place around 4:00am (local time) on Saturday when a vehicle carrying 10 Bangladeshi workers were returning from the Arab sea after catching fish.
Five people were killed on the spot and five others were injured.
The injured were taken to a local hospital where the condition of two workers deteriorated.
Fakhrul Islam said four of the victims are from Sarikait union while the other is from Harania union.
"Process to bring back the bodies is on," he said.
Oman is one of the most popular destinations for Bangladeshis expatriate workers.
Last year, 21,071 Bangladeshis went to Oman for work when the world was brought to its knees by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bangladesh Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).
In 2019, the number was 72,054 or 10.38 per cent of the total manpower exported that year.
Bangladeshi workers in Oman sent back $1,483.19 million last year, BMET data show.