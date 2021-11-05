5 killed in Dhaka shoe factory fire

On information, eight fire-fighter units rushed to the spot but it took them nearly an hour and a half to contain the blaze and another two hours to douse it, said Rashed Bin Khaled of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room.
After the fire was doused, the fire-fighters launched a search operation and recovered the five charred bodies from the first floor of the factory building.
The victims, all factory workers, were asleep when the fire broke out, Rashed said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Mitford Hospital morgue.
A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.