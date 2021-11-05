Accident

5 killed in Dhaka shoe factory fire

Prothom Alo English Desk
At least five workers were burned to death in a massive fire that broke out at a shoe factory in Swarighat in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area in the early hours of Friday, UNB reports.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officials told UNB that the fire broke out around 1.15am at Rumana Rubber Industries adjacent to a kitchen market and spread soon.

On information, eight fire-fighter units rushed to the spot but it took them nearly an hour and a half to contain the blaze and another two hours to douse it, said Rashed Bin Khaled of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room.

After the fire was doused, the fire-fighters launched a search operation and recovered the five charred bodies from the first floor of the factory building.

The victims, all factory workers, were asleep when the fire broke out, Rashed said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Mitford Hospital morgue.

A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.

