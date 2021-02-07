5-year-old crushed under pick-up van in Sylhet

A 5 –year-old has been crushed under a pick-up van in Bishwanath area of Sylhet on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Akikur Rahman, 5, son of a brick kiln labourer from Joyshiddhi village in Kishorganj district.

According to the witnesses, after buying a packet of chips from the shop near the brick-kiln his father works at, Akik was crossing the Bishwanath-Jagannathpur road. Meanwhile a Jagannathpur-bound pick-up van came from the opposite side and crushed him. Locals rescued and rushed Akik in a critical condition to Sylhet Osmani Hospital where the doctors announced him dead.

Bishwanath police station’s additional superintendent Debashish Sharma said, the child’s body is in the Osmani Hospital now and the pick-up van is kept under the custody of local Truck workers Union’s president.