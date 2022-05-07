543 killed in 427 road accidents in April: RSF

Advertisement
The RSF report further said 206 lives were lost in 189 motorcycle accidents, which is 37.93 per cent of the total deaths. Also, 116 pedestrians and 87 drivers and their assistants were killed in March accidents, reports news agency UNB.
On the other hand, accidents on waterways claimed at least eight lives while 23 were killed and five injured in train accidents across Bangladesh last month.
Road Safety Foundation based its findings on the reports of seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.