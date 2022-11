Three people were killed and two others injured as a bus rammed a stationary pickup van on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsari upazila of the district early Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as pickup van driver Md Khorhsed Alam, 38, son of Abdur Rob Bepari of Madaripur, passengers-Md Hasan, 42, a resident of Pirojpur and Md Sohel, 38, of Barishal.