6 bodies recovered, over 15 still missing in Shitalakshya launch capsize

Bodies of six women, who went missing in a boat capsize in Narayanganj’s Sitalakkhya river on Sunday, were recovered early Monday.
Dipak Chandra, officer-in-charge of Banda police station, said divers managed to retrieve six bodies of women from the river around 1:00am, reports UNB.
Over 15 people remained missing after the incident.
Five of the missing people are Anik Shaha, Bikash Shaha, Protima, Salma Begum and Soleman.
The rescue operation is going on.
The launch carrying around 50 passengers sank in the Shitalakshya river in Narayanganj when an oil-laden tanker hit Munshiganj-bound launch ML Rabit Al Hasan around 6:00pm.
The launch capsized soon after the collision. Around 20 passengers managed to swim ashore.
Police said the oil tanker could not be seized as it did not stop after hitting the launch.
Two probe bodies have been formed over the incident.