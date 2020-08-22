6 killed as bus hits car in Mymensingh

Six people were killed and two injured as a bus hit a car in front of Bhaluka government college on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh on Saturday morning.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Imam Paribahan hit a car that was making u turn in front of Bhaluka government college in Bhaluka municipality around 9:15am, said Bhaluka model police station officer-in-charge Main Uddin.

The bus pushed the car for around 200 feet, leaving it crushed and six people dead on the spot, he added.