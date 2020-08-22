6 killed as bus hits car in Mymensingh

Correspondent
Bhaluka (Mymensingh)
Six people were killed and two injured as a bus hit a car in front of Bhaluka government college on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh on Saturday morning.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Imam Paribahan hit a car that was making u turn in front of Bhaluka government college in Bhaluka municipality around 9:15am, said Bhaluka model police station officer-in-charge Main Uddin.

The bus pushed the car for around 200 feet, leaving it crushed and six people dead on the spot, he added.

The deceased included three women, two men and a child, the OC said.

The deceased could not be identified immediately. The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Police and fire service men jointly began a rescue drive after the accident, he added.

