Three youths killed in Dinajpur road accident

“The accident occurred when the driver of a Dinajpur town-bound speeding car from 13 miles of Kaharole upazila on the Dinajpur-Dashmile highway at around 12.30am lost control over the steering and hit a roadside tree and fell into a ditch. The accident left one dead on the spot and four others seriously injured,” Dinajpur traffic police inspector ATM Touhidul Islam said.

The injured were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital, where Emon and Shaon succumbed to their injuries, he added.

The rest of the injured were shifted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), Dhaka, for better treatment, Touhidul added.