Three youths killed in Dinajpur road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three youths were killed and two others injured when a car fell into a roadside ditch in Dinajpur Sadar upazila of the district early Wednesday, reports news agency BSS.

The deceased were identified as Barno Basak, 22, from Suihari Mahalla in Dinajpur town, Emon Hasan, 23, from Munsipara Mahalla and Shahriar Shaon, 24, from Kasba in Dinajpur town.

“The accident occurred when the driver of a Dinajpur town-bound speeding car from 13 miles of Kaharole upazila on the Dinajpur-Dashmile highway at around 12.30am lost control over the steering and hit a roadside tree and fell into a ditch. The accident left one dead on the spot and four others seriously injured,” Dinajpur traffic police inspector ATM Touhidul Islam said.

The injured were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital, where Emon and Shaon succumbed to their injuries, he added.

The rest of the injured were shifted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), Dhaka, for better treatment, Touhidul added.

