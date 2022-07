At least 20 people sustained injuries after a commuter bus overturned in the Bishwaroad area of Jatrabari in Dhaka on Friday morning, UNB reports.

The accident occurred around 6.30am when the driver lost control of the speeding bus, belonging to Bandhan Paribahan, moments after taking a turn at the busy Bishwaroad intersection, said Monir Hossain, one of the injured passengers.