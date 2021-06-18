7 killed in three road accidents in Chattogram, Rangamati

At least seven people, including women and children, have been killed in three separate road accidents in Chattogram and Rangamati on Friday, reports UNB.

About 22 more people were injured in these accidents.

The accidents occurred in EPZ Steel Mills Bazar and Shikalbaha area of Karnafuli police station on Friday.

According to police, three people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a bus overturned at Steel Mills Bazar area under EPZ police station around 12:00pm.





