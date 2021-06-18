7 killed in three road accidents in Chattogram, Rangamati

Witnesses said a speeding bus hit a rickshaw at Sailo Road and crushed the pedestrians, losing its control while escaping at Friday noon.
EPZ police officer-in-charge Utpal Barua said the mob detained the driver and helper of the bus and handed them over to the police. The bus was also seized.
Meanwhile, three people were killed and at least 20 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses at Shikalbaha Chaumuhoni area of Karnafuli upazila. However, the identities of the injured were not immediately known.
Police TI Anwar Azim said two buses collided while overtaking a CNG, injuring several passengers of the two buses. Two of them died.
In Rangamati, a ninth-grader schoolgirl was killed in a head-on collision between a motorbike and a Jeep at Bangalhaliya's Shafipur area of Rajasthali-Chandraghona highway on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Opruiching Marma, 18, daughter of Mongbaching Marma of Farua union in Bilachhari upazila. She is a ninth-grader student of Chitmaram High School.
Two people including a motorcyclist were injured in the accident.
Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandraghona police station, said legal action is being taken in this case. Police are searching for the jeep.