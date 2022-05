Eight passengers of a bus were killed and 25 others injured as the vehicle rammed into a roadside tree after losing control in Shanuar area of Wazirpur upazila in Barishal.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Barishal highway at Shanuar area at around 5:30 am on Sunday.

Officer in charge of Wazirpur police station Ali Arshad told Prothom Alo that the bus was heading to Bhandaria from Dhaka. The vehicle was severely damaged as it lost control and hit a roadside tree in Shanuar area.