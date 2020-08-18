Eight of a family killed as microbus plunges into pond

Prothom Alo English Desk
Eight people, including a child, were killed as a microbus plunged into a roadside pond in Bashati area of Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh on Tuesday morning, BSS reports.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am when the driver of the microbus lost control over the steering and fell into the roadside pond, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station Imarat Hossain told BSS.

Police and fire service units, being informed, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies. The details of the dead are not known yet, the official added.

