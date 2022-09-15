Accident

Four killed in Chattogram as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw

Four people were killed and five, including an inspector of highway police, were hurt in Chattogram's Mirsharai as a covered van crashes into an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday, reports UNB.

"The accident occurred at 10.45pm at Dakshin Sonapahar of Zorarganj as a covered van crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. The identities of the deceased could not immediately be confirmed," Mohammad Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Zorarganj police station, told the news agency.

According to the locals, at first there was another accident involving a Chattogram-bound bus and a Dhaka-bound lorry. Although there were no casualties, the drivers and passengers of the vehicles engaged into a heated debate.

A team of highway police went to the spot to calm things down. In the meantime, an auto-rickshaw carrying four passengers reached the scene. Right at this time, a covered van rammed into the auto-rickshaw and ran over highway police inspector Monir Hossain, killing four on the spot.

"Locals rushed Monir to the hospital in a critical condition. He was later shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened," OC Khairul Alam said.

