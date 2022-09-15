Four killed in Chattogram as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw

According to the locals, at first there was another accident involving a Chattogram-bound bus and a Dhaka-bound lorry. Although there were no casualties, the drivers and passengers of the vehicles engaged into a heated debate.

A team of highway police went to the spot to calm things down. In the meantime, an auto-rickshaw carrying four passengers reached the scene. Right at this time, a covered van rammed into the auto-rickshaw and ran over highway police inspector Monir Hossain, killing four on the spot.

"Locals rushed Monir to the hospital in a critical condition. He was later shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened," OC Khairul Alam said.