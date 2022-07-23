Accident

10-year old crushed under bus in Gazipur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Gazipur
Map of GazipurProthom Alo illustration

A 10-year old girl was killed on her way to school after being hit by a bus at Tongi in Gazipur on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Haque, a student of class three of Sahajuddin School.

Her aunt Shahnaj Begum also suffered injuries in the accident.

Fatema used to live with her paternal aunt at Bonomala in Tongi as both her parents are Dubai expatriates, said Yasin Arafat, sub-inspector (SI) of Tongi East police station.

When Fatema with her aunt Shahnaj was going to school by a rickshaw at around 7 am a staff bus of Kohinoor Chemicals Factory hit it, leaving her dead on the spot.

Angered by the accident, hundreds of students of Sahajuddin School blocked Bonomala-Tongi road around 10 am and staged demonstrations demanding arrest of the bus driver, said police.

However, the students left the road around 11.00am after police and teachers assured them of justice, said SI Yasin Arafat.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy and legal action will be taken in this regard,” said Jabed Khan Masud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongi East police station.

