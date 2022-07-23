10-year old crushed under bus in Gazipur

A 10-year old girl was killed on her way to school after being hit by a bus at Tongi in Gazipur on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Haque, a student of class three of Sahajuddin School.

Her aunt Shahnaj Begum also suffered injuries in the accident.

Fatema used to live with her paternal aunt at Bonomala in Tongi as both her parents are Dubai expatriates, said Yasin Arafat, sub-inspector (SI) of Tongi East police station.