27 passengers injured after bus overturns in Joypurhat

Police and locals said a bus of Anas Paribahan with passengers from Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur was heading towards Dhaka after the Eid holidays.

The bus lost control and flipped on the road at Gotonsohor area of Joypurhat sadar upazila and 27 passengers got injured.

After being informed, the police and the fire service rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers and sent them to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.