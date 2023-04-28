27 passengers injured after bus overturns in Joypurhat

27 people suffered injuries after a passenger bus overturned on the road after losing control at Joypurhat Sadar upazila.
The accident took place at Gotonsohor intersection area on Panchbibi-Joypurhat road on Thursday night.
The injured passengers are residents of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur.
Police and locals said a bus of Anas Paribahan with passengers from Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur was heading towards Dhaka after the Eid holidays.
The bus lost control and flipped on the road at Gotonsohor area of Joypurhat sadar upazila and 27 passengers got injured.
After being informed, the police and the fire service rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers and sent them to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.
Saiful Islam, a passenger, said, "I set out for Dhaka from Thakurgaon on Thursday night. I fell asleep. I heard a big thud then woke up and found myself under the bus and was unable to get out of the bus. Later, the police and the fire service rescued us."
Joypurhat Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Sirajul Islam said, 27 passengers got injured in the bus accident.
The driver was driving recklessly, the police official quoted the passengers as saying. The passengers also felt that the driver was intoxicated.
Both the driver and the assistant fled the scene after the accident. Relatives of the injured passengers have been informed.