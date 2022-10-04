3 killed, 9 injured in Sirajganj microbus accident

All the victims hailed from Majhgram village of Natore’s Baraigram upazila, said Mosaddek Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge west police station.
The accident occurred around 10.30pm on Jhawail flyover in the district’s Kamarkhand upazila when the driver of the Dhaka-bound microbus lost control of the vehicle after being hit by a speeding bus of Tisa Paribahan from behind.
“The microbus went on to collide with the flyover’s railing before coming to a halt, leaving two dead on the spot. Another died on the way to hospital,” said OC Mosaddek.
There were 12 passengers in the microbus, all from Natore, he said.
The injured passengers are currently being treated at Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj, the OC added.
The accident created long tailback of vehicles on both side of the highway. Vehicle movement on the road went back to normal after one and a half hour when police removed the microbus, said the OC.