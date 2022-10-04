3 killed, 9 injured in Sirajganj microbus accident

All the victims hailed from Majhgram village of Natore’s Baraigram upazila, said Mosaddek Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge west police station.

The accident occurred around 10.30pm on Jhawail flyover in the district’s Kamarkhand upazila when the driver of the Dhaka-bound microbus lost control of the vehicle after being hit by a speeding bus of Tisa Paribahan from behind.

“The microbus went on to collide with the flyover’s railing before coming to a halt, leaving two dead on the spot. Another died on the way to hospital,” said OC Mosaddek.