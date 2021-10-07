Accident

Abul Khayer Group’s lighter ship sinks off Patenga coast

UNB
Chattogram
A lighter ship laden with imported steel scraps sunk in the Bay of Bengal off Patenga coast in Chattogram on Thursday.

Th MV Titu-7 of Abul Khair Group sank around 12pm, said the crews of the ship.

Thirteen crews on board the vessel were immediately rescued by another fishing boat nearby.

The ship was heading toward Bangla Bazar ghat in Karanphuli River with imported steel scraps from the mother vessel standing at the outer anchorage, said Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation Khorshed Alam.

The exact reason for the accident couldn’t be identified yet, he said.

Vice president of Lighter Workers Union Nabi Alam said around noon bottom of the barge cracked and water started gushing inside.

Chattogram port authority has been informed of the incident, he said.

The port authority said vessel movement in the port channel has remained normal and no disruption happened due to the accident.

