A police constable died from bullet reportedly triggered by own gun on Monday at the main entrance of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarters in the capital’s Uttara.

The deceased is Shuvo Mallo, 25, son of Kalu Mallo, a resident of Jowarkorer Hat in Chattogram.

The director of legal and media wing of RAB commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The elite force said, constable Shuvo Mallo sustained bullet injuries at around 2:30pm on Monday. However, it has not yet been cleared whether Shuvo committed suicide or bullet pierced his body accidentally.