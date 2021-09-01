Another victim dies at DMCH

Renu sustained 35 per cent burn injuries from the fire and was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the hospital.
Earlier on 25 August, seven people including three women and a child sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at a building at Pallabi in Mirpur.
The fire broke out on the ground floor a six-storied building when a worker named Sumon was repairing a gas pipeline around 11.15pm, leaving seven people injured.