Another victim dies taking toll to 32

Another victim of Narayanganj mosque blast died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka early Saturday taking the death toll to 32, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz.
Aziz, who was undergoing treatment at ICU, breathed his last around 5:00am, said resident physician Partha Sankar Pal.
Four more blast victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the physician.
Around 40 people were injured in the blast at a mosque in Fatullah after Esha prayer on 4 September.
Of them, 37 were taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition and 32 of them died.
