Narayanganj mosque blast

Another victim dies taking toll to 32

Prothom Alo English Desk
Debris inside the Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj on 5 September 2020.
Debris inside the Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj on 5 September 2020.Prothom Alo
Advertisement

Another victim of Narayanganj mosque blast died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka early Saturday taking the death toll to 32, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz.

Aziz, who was undergoing treatment at ICU, breathed his last around 5:00am, said resident physician Partha Sankar Pal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Four more blast victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the physician.

Around 40 people were injured in the blast at a mosque in Fatullah after Esha prayer on 4 September.

Of them, 37 were taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition and 32 of them died.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Father, son killed in road crash

Father, son killed in road crash

Three youths killed as bus crushes motorcycle

Three motorcyclists killed in Gopalganj road crash

Three killed, 20 injured in Magura road crash

Three killed, 20 injured in Magura road crash

2 teens drown in Karnaphuli river

2 teens drown in Karnaphuli river