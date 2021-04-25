Armanitola building fire: One more dies

The death toll from the massive fire that broke out at a building in Armanitola area of Old Dhaka in the early hours of Friday, climbed to five as another victim succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shafayet, 28.

Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery, said Shafayet, who has been kept on life support, breathed his last around 8:30 am.

Four victims are now undergoing at the ICU of the hospital while the others are being treated at Post Operative Ward, he said.