ASI killed in Chattogram road crash

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed after being hit by a truck in Kumia area of Sitakunda early Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Nipon Chakma, 47, son of Ranjan Chakma. He was posted at Feni district police lines.
Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain of Kumira highway police said a Chattogram-bound truck hit the motorcycle of Nipon around 5:00 am, killing him on the spot.
Police have arrested the truck driver and his assistant, he said.
Road accidents continue to rise in Bangladesh with the country seeing 439 deaths in 417 accidents in November 2020, according to Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation working to ensure safer roads.
A World Bank report published in February, 2020 said Bangladesh needs to invest an estimated extra $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities.