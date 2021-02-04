ASI killed in Chattogram road crash

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed after being hit by a truck in Kumia area of Sitakunda early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nipon Chakma, 47, son of Ranjan Chakma. He was posted at Feni district police lines.

Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain of Kumira highway police said a Chattogram-bound truck hit the motorcycle of Nipon around 5:00 am, killing him on the spot.

Police have arrested the truck driver and his assistant, he said.