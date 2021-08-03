Accident

ASI killed in Cumilla road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Cumilla
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

A police officer was killed in a road crash Tuesday afternoon at Devpur area of Cumilla-Sylhet highway as two motorcycles collided, reports UNB.

The deceased is Raki Chandra Singh, an assistant sub-inspector of Nabinagar police station in Brahmanbaria.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police citing the eyewitnesses said Raki Chandra Singh was on his way to Cumilla cantonment. At Devpur area of the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, while he was trying to overtake a vehicle he collided head-on with another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.

After the accident both the bikers fell on the road being seriously injured. Locals rushed them to Mainamati Medical College Hospital.

Advertisement

Later in a critical condition, assistant sub-inspector Raki was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the on-duty physician declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the critically injured other biker Rafi Ullah was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment after initial treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector of highway police Abdur Rashid confirmed the death of assistant sub-Inspector Raki and said the motorbikes were recovered from the spot.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement