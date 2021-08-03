ASI killed in Cumilla road crash

Police citing the eyewitnesses said Raki Chandra Singh was on his way to Cumilla cantonment. At Devpur area of the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, while he was trying to overtake a vehicle he collided head-on with another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.
After the accident both the bikers fell on the road being seriously injured. Locals rushed them to Mainamati Medical College Hospital.
Later in a critical condition, assistant sub-inspector Raki was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the on-duty physician declared him dead.
Meanwhile, the critically injured other biker Rafi Ullah was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment after initial treatment.
Assistant sub-inspector of highway police Abdur Rashid confirmed the death of assistant sub-Inspector Raki and said the motorbikes were recovered from the spot.