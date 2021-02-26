At least 11 killed in Sylhet, Bogura

At least 11 people were killed in two road accidents in Sylhet and Bogura districts early Friday.

In Sylhet, at least seven people killed in a head-on collision between two buses on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rashidpur area of the metro on Friday morning, police said.

Dakshin Surma police and fire service members rushed to the scene and started rescue operations.

Additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet metropolitan police, ABM Ashraf Ullah, said police got information of at least seven deaths so far.