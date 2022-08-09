Death toll jumps to 6

On Monday night, Masum Ali, 35, son of Rahad Ali, who received 80 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries around 7:35 pm at the hospital, said Md Bacchu.
Earlier on Monday, around 1.30am, Mizan, who suffered 95 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries, Bacchu Mia said.
On Sunday, three injured, Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60, died at the same hospital.
Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred around 11.45am on Saturday in the godown, said officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, Mehedi Hasan.
The other injured, Masum, 35, Shafiqul and Md. Shahin, 25, are undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries.
Among them, Masum sustained 95 per cent burns, Shafiqul 80 per cent and Shahin 35 per cent, said the hospital’s resident surgeon, physician SM Ayub Hossain.