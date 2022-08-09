Death toll jumps to 6

Death toll from the Rajabari scrap godown explosion rose to six, with another injured succumbing at a city hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased is Al Amin, 30, reports UNB.

Al Amin, who sustained 75 per cent burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 2.30am, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.