A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider was critically injured after their two-wheeler hit a tree on the Hili-Mollabazar road in Hakimpur's Hili Sunday, report UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ekhlas, 26, from Baigram village of Hakimpur upazila, and the injured is Rubel, 28, of the same area.

The accident occurred around 6.30pm in the Chhoto Dangapara area.