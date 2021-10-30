Accident

BIWTA capable of salvaging MV Shah Amanat: Chairman

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ro Ro Ferry Shah Amanat has sunk partially in Paturia ferry ghat no. 5 in Manikganj on 27 October 2021
Ro Ro Ferry Shah Amanat has sunk partially in Paturia ferry ghat no. 5 in Manikganj on 27 October 2021Abdul Momin

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is capable of salvaging the Ro-Ro ferry, the Shah Amanat, and if needed the ferry will be rescued using private salvage vessel, said its chairman commodore Golam Sadeq on Friday.

“Vehicles that are still submerged in the water need to be salvaged first,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BIWTA chairman made this remark while inspecting the salvage operation on the third day at the Paturia Ferry Terminal, reports UNB.

“Besides BIWTA salvage vessel Hamza, another vassel ‘Rustam’, instead of ‘Prattoy’, is being brought from Shimulia and it will reach Paturia by Friday evening,” said the BIWTA chairman.

He also said only four trucks are yet to be salvaged. “I hope the vehicles will be salvaged by tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the MV Shah Amanat capsized near Paturia’s 5th ferry terminal while preparing to dock. It was carrying 14 goods-laden trucks and four motorcycles at the time.

On the following day, the shipping ministry and Manikganj deputy commissioner formed two separate committees to investigate the incident.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement