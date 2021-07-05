Accident

Blast at Narayanganj paper mill leaves 4 injured

UNB
Narayanganj
Four workers sustained burn injuries following an explosion in a paper mill at Kanchpur of Sonargaon in Narayanganj district early Monday.

The injured are Ahmed, 42, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, 32, Tafizul, 50 and Mohammad Faruk, 45. All of them are security guards of Nur Paper Mill.

Of the injured, Moshtaque with 78 percent burn injuries, Asaduzzaman with 75 percent and Tafizul with 68 percent were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Besides, Faruk, who received five percent injuries, was given first aid and has been kept in observation, said SM Aiyub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute.

"The throats of three victims were burned and their condition is critical," he said.

Hafizur Rahman, chief executive officer of Security Force Limited, said an explosion occurred near the main gate of the mill where the guards were on-duty.

It is suspected that the explosion occurred due to gas pipeline leakage.

