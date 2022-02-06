Accident

Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered from Bay, 12 still missing

Prothom Alo English Desk

Members of the Coast Guard recovered bodies of two fishermen who went missing from trawlers that capsized in the Bay of Bengal during a storm early Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Mamun Sheikh, 40, son of Anwar Sheikh of Kaliganj village in Chitalmari upazila of Bagerhat district and Ismail Khan, 36, son of Azizul Khan of Janerpar village in Matbaria upazila of Pirojpur district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The bodies were recovered during a search operation conducted by the Coast Guard, the Forest Department and fishermen.

Among the missing, three were identified as Shahin, 40, and Mofizul, 30, of Rampal upazila in Bagerhat and Mizan, 34, of Chakla village in Koyra upazila of Khulna.

Earlier, the Coast Guard rescued three fishermen hours after several trawlers sank during a sudden storm.

Advertisement

Prahlad Chandra Roy, in-charge of Dublarchar Forest Camp in the eastern parts of the Sundarbans, said a sudden rainstorm hit the area around 10:00 pm on Friday.

Ten fishing trawlers sank within 8 kms of Dublar Char and 8 fishing trawlers capsized in different areas of the Bay of Bengal, 45 kms off Dublar Char.

He also said that a large quantity of dried fish worth Tk 20 million were damaged during the storm.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement