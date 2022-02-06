Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered from Bay, 12 still missing

Members of the Coast Guard recovered bodies of two fishermen who went missing from trawlers that capsized in the Bay of Bengal during a storm early Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Mamun Sheikh, 40, son of Anwar Sheikh of Kaliganj village in Chitalmari upazila of Bagerhat district and Ismail Khan, 36, son of Azizul Khan of Janerpar village in Matbaria upazila of Pirojpur district.