Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered from Bay, 12 still missing

The bodies were recovered during a search operation conducted by the Coast Guard, the Forest Department and fishermen.
Among the missing, three were identified as Shahin, 40, and Mofizul, 30, of Rampal upazila in Bagerhat and Mizan, 34, of Chakla village in Koyra upazila of Khulna.
Earlier, the Coast Guard rescued three fishermen hours after several trawlers sank during a sudden storm.
Prahlad Chandra Roy, in-charge of Dublarchar Forest Camp in the eastern parts of the Sundarbans, said a sudden rainstorm hit the area around 10:00 pm on Friday.
Ten fishing trawlers sank within 8 kms of Dublar Char and 8 fishing trawlers capsized in different areas of the Bay of Bengal, 45 kms off Dublar Char.
He also said that a large quantity of dried fish worth Tk 20 million were damaged during the storm.