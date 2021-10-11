Bodies of mother, daughter recovered in Turag trawler capsize

With them, the death toll in the incident rose to seven, duty officer of Fire Service Headquarters Lima Khanam told BSS.
Fire fighters recovered the body of the woman from Dhaka's Bosila bridge in the Buriganga river around 10.30am while river police recovered the body of the child around 1.30pm at Munshiganj's Muktarpur point in Dhaleshwari river, said firefighter Anisur Rahman.
Both the bodies were handed over to family members, said Alamgir Hossain, officer in-charge of Aminbazar river police station.
The fire service official said the trawler capsized with 18 people when a sand-laden cargo vessel hit it in the river around 5.30 am on 9 October.
Most of the passengers swam to ashore.