Body of missing microbus driver recovered in Daulatdia

The body of a missing driver of a microbus that fell into Padma River on Monday was recovered on Thursday morning, around 45 hours after the incident, reports UNB.

The deceased is Maruf Hossain, 45, a resident of Hatirjheel area of the capital.

On Monday morning, the Dhaka-bound microbus plunged into the river while boarding a ferry at Daulatdia ghat 5 as the wire of a pontoon snapped amid a sudden nor’wester.

After two hours the microbus was salvaged from the river but its driver remained missing.

A man named Bablu Mistri spotted Maruf’s body at the river bank in Daulatdia Thursday and informed Daulatdia river police and a local UP member.

Later around 8:00am, fire service and river police members recovered the body.