Body of missing microbus driver recovered in Daulatdia

The body of a missing driver of a microbus that fell into Padma River on Monday was recovered on Thursday morning, around 45 hours after the incident, reports UNB.
The deceased is Maruf Hossain, 45, a resident of Hatirjheel area of the capital.
On Monday morning, the Dhaka-bound microbus plunged into the river while boarding a ferry at Daulatdia ghat 5 as the wire of a pontoon snapped amid a sudden nor’wester.
After two hours the microbus was salvaged from the river but its driver remained missing.
A man named Bablu Mistri spotted Maruf’s body at the river bank in Daulatdia Thursday and informed Daulatdia river police and a local UP member.
Later around 8:00am, fire service and river police members recovered the body.
Faridpur fire service’s inspector, Tanvir Alam said, "We recovered the body and handed it over to police for further legal process."
Doulatdia river police’s in-charge inspector Monnaf Ali said an inquiry report is being prepared after recovering the body.
The body will be handed over to the family after completion of legal processes.
Goalondo upazila nirbahi officer Md Ajijul Haque said the body will be handed over to the family without any postmortem if the family has no complaint and the district administrator permits.