Bogura road crash leaves two dead

Dupchachia Police SI Niyaman Nasir said Shoaib was transferred to Porsha in Naogaon.
When Shoaib and his friend Palash were going to Porasha on a motorcycle the truck coming from the opposite direction hit it near the Bus Stand area around 8:00 am, leaving Shoaib dead on the spot.
Palash was rushed to Dupchachia Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead. The bodies were kept at the upazila health complex morgue.
The truck driver and his helper managed to flee with the truck, he said.