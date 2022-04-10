Accident

Bogura road crash leaves two dead

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two people were killed as a truck collided with a motorbike on Naogaon-Bogura highway in Dupchachia upazila of Bogura on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Sakhawat Hossain Palash, 48, an electrician and his friend Shoaib Mahmud, 42, a work assistant at the LGD office.

Dupchachia Police SI Niyaman Nasir said Shoaib was transferred to Porsha in Naogaon.

When Shoaib and his friend Palash were going to Porasha on a motorcycle the truck coming from the opposite direction hit it near the Bus Stand area around 8:00 am, leaving Shoaib dead on the spot.

Palash was rushed to Dupchachia Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead. The bodies were kept at the upazila health complex morgue.

The truck driver and his helper managed to flee with the truck, he said.

