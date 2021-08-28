Brahmanbaria boat capsize: 21 bodies recovered, many missing

At least 21 people, including seven children, were killed and scores remain missing as a trawler hit from behind a passenger boat, packed with over 100 people, that collided head on with a sand-laden cargo ship in Titas river of Bijoynagar in Brahmanbaria.

The 21 bodies were recovered until 12:00am Saturday while many more people still missing.

On the way to its destination, the boat collided with a sand-laden vessel at Laiska canal of Pattan union. The boat capsized as another sand-laden trawler rammed it from behind around 6:00pm, said local people.