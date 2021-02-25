Bus-truck collision in Manikganj leaves one killed, 10 injured

At least one person was killed and as many as 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Manikganj’s Ghior upazila on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Manikganj Road in the Pachuria area of Dhaka-Aricha highway around 6 am, disrupting traffic movement on the high-speed corridor for nearly two hours, reports UNB.

"The bus crashed into the truck at high speed after its driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck driver was killed on the spot in the impact of the accident," a police official said.