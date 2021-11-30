Buses torched in Rampura after SSC examinee run over

Mainuddin's death triggered agitation on the street and led to eight buses being put on fire.
Azizul Haque, a witness, said that the student got off a bus at Rampura Bazar area when a speeding Green Anabil came from behind and ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Police however are yet to give their version of how the accident occurred.
Rampura police officer in charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said a man was killed in front of Rampura Bazar in a bus accident, followed by a mob blocking the road and setting fire to a number of buses in the area.
Police are trying to find out how the accident occurred, he said.
Meanwhile, Motijheel divison deputy commissioner of police Abdul Ahad told reporters that the bus was seized and its driver arrested. Action will be taken against him, he added.
Deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Hafizur Rahman told UNB that eight buses were set on fire. Several units of the fire service were engaged in extinguishing the fires.
Ershad Hossain, duty officer in the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence department, said two units of the fire service were sent to the spot after receiving information at around 11:08 pm.
Later, more units joined the operation as several buses were set on fire.