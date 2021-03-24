Accident

Chattogram road crash kills 2

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
default-image

Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision among a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a truck and a human hauler at Bibirhat bazar in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram district on Monday, reports UNB.

One of the deceased was identified as Manik Acharya, 50.

The accident occurred around 9:30am, leaving one dead on the spot and three others injured, said Mir Sarwar, officer-in-charge of Fatikchhari fire service and Control room.

Of the injured, another victim died on way to Chattogram Medical College and hospital while two others were taken to a local hospital.

