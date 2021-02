At least three people were killed and five others injured as a truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Bakolia in Chattogram city on Friday, reports UNB.

Identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, said Md Moinuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bakolia Police Station .

"All the injured and deceased were the passengers of the auto-rickshaw. Their bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy," the OC added.