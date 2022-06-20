Child killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide

A minor boy was killed in a landslide triggered by incessant rain in Moheshkhali upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Robiul Hossain, 5, son of Gora Puchhun of Kalarmarsora in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Abdul Hai, officer-in-charge of Moheskhali Police Station, said a chunk of mud fell on the child while playing in the rain on Sunday afternoon.

After searching in different places, the locals recovered the body of the child by removing the mud around 9.00pm, he added.