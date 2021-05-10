Child killed in Satkhira road crash

An eight-year-old child was killed on Sunday morning in a road crash in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Maria Akhter, daughter of Habibullah of Burigoalini union and a second-grade student at Kalbari Government Primary School.
According to locals, the child was playing by the roadside at Joliler Mor area where her parents were working. Suddenly a motor run van hit her causing serious injury.
She was rushed to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead by the physician.
Locals managed to seize the van but its driver, Sushant escaped.
Shyamnagar Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Nazmud Huda said police were sent to the spot.
Legal action will be taken if a complaint is received from the family of the deceased, he added.