College student goes missing in Kirtonkhola River

A college student went missing as he fell into the Kirtankhola River in Barishal district from a trawler on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Dipak Ghosh Dip, 16, son of Mintu Ghosh of Amanatganj area in the city.

Faruk Hossain, assistant director of Fire Service and Control Room, said Depak along with his friends went to the river by hiring a trawler for having a pleasure trip on Monday.

When the trawler reached near Trish Godown area, Dipak fell from the trawler and drowned.