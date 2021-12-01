College students crushed to death under truck

The two friends were first-year HSC students at Summit International School and College.
The accident took place on Dhaka-Bogura highway near Krishnapur village in the upazila Tuesday around 8.15 pm.
Sherpur police OC Shahidul Islam said that the students were on their way home from Mirzapur Bazar on a motorcycle.
A speeding Dhaka-bound freight truck crushed the motorcycle near Krishnapur Eidgah area on the highway and fled the spot.
Nahid and Sampad both died on the spot, said the OC.
Police recovered the bodies and have been trying to identify the truck and its driver, he added.